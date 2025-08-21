Shreyas Iyer is leading the race to become India's next ODI captain. According to sources, the selectors see Iyer as a long-term replacement for Rohit, as far as captaincy in concerned. On Tuesday, Iyer was snubbed by the selectors from India's 15-man Asia Cup squad, which saw the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I side. Gill was also named vice-captain for the tournament and will deputise Suryakumar Yadav during the continental event. It has now been learnt that Gill, who recently began his reign as Test captain, is also set to take over the leadership mantle from Suryakumar in the format.

The decision on India's ODI team could come as soon as after the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played from September 9-28 in the UAE.

In addition, both Rohit and Virat Kohli will be allowed to take a call on their ODI future. The selectors also want to free Rohit from captaincy burden.

Reports have been circulating that Rohit and Virat could play their final ODIs during the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

Indian cricket runs on narratives and currently it is about whether Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 38, with a cumulative 25,000-plus runs, could continue playing till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat and Rohit are two of the finest ODI players produced by India, with Virat having made 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183.

On the other hand, Rohit has scored 11,168 runs in 272 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties and a best score of 264.

Both last played ODIs in the ICC Champions Trophy, which they won, with Virat scoring 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, with a century against Pakistan and a knock of 84 against Australia in the semifinals being his top contributions. Rohit had a more mixed tournament but nonetheless came in clutch with a title-sealing 76 in the final, ending the tournament with 180 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00.