Two Asia Cup triumphs in two years, and yet India are still to get their hands on winner's trophies. After the men's Asia Cup trophy in 2025, this time the Indian women's team too refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. On both occasions, the Indian cricket team took a "conscious" decision not to accept the trophies from Naqvi, who is Pakistan's Interior Minister.

The Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday in Dubai but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the terror attack in April last year, India and Pakistan were also engaged in a brief military showdown in May.

"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner," Saikia told PTI.

"This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport."

Saikia has now said that the trophies will be with India soon. "If someone is adamant about not solving the problem, then it is their call, not our call. We can only suggest, but we cannot implement it; we cannot enforce it. So that is not our role. But I can assure you... the whole country knows that BCCI is going to get back both trophies very soon," Saikia told Times Now.

"I cannot give you a timeline, but I'm telling you that the trophies will be with us very soon. Both the trophies, not only yesterday's trophy. The other trophy, which has not been with us for more than one year, both the trophies will come to the cupboards of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai very soon. And the thing is very clear: we are the champions," he added.

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