BCCI Rubbishes Reports On Cricket Advisory Committee Claiming Money

The BCCI on Sunday rubbished media reports that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) wants to be suitably remunerated for picking the Indian team's head coach, terming them "baseless and malicious". Reports in a section of the media claimed that the CAC --comprising Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman -- want to be paid for picking the national coach. "BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts," Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri said in a release.

As per reports, the three former cricketers, who held their first meeting after the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy game in London on Thursday, informed Johri that they "don't want their services to be honorary".

BCCI stated, "The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.

"BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."

The CAC was formed by late BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, giving a say to the game's greats in cricketing matters.

Anil Kumble's term as head coach ends with the Champions Trophy, and the Board had last month invited applications from interested candidates.