Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally earned his maiden India call-up. The teenager became a topic of talk ever since his 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. He impressed with his performances in the limited opportunities that season before completely owning IPL 2026. The southpaw emerged as the leading run-scorer in the season. With a tally of 776, Sooryavanshi bagged the Orange Cap, beating the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli in the race. BCCI on Saturday announced India's T20I squads for the Asian Games and the series against Ireland and England, with the 15-year-old wonderkid making the cut.

It is worth noting Sooryavanshi has also been named in the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. The tournament runs from June 9 to 21. Just five days later, India play against Ireland in a series of two T20I matches.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the final decision on Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's T20I squad took place around an hour before the press conference in which the squads were announced.

"The way the announcement has been made, we will have to think about the fact that he is a part of the India 'A' squad for the tri-nation as well. And he's part of the England and Ireland series. We will have to take a call because the finalisation of his selection took place today, about an hour ago. We'll have to take a call and decide what's best for him. The priority will be for him to go to Ireland and England. You will know at an appropriate time...," Saikia said.

India squad for the series against Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

India squad for the Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

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