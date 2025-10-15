The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) committed a big gaffe at the start of the Ranji Trophy campaign after mixing up the names of star Mumbai siblings, Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan. As Mumbai took on Jammu and Kashmir in their opening match of the tournament at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday, the scorers' confusion between the Khan brothers was visible to the entire Indian cricketing spectrum. The scorers initially mistook Musheer Khan for his older brother Sarfaraz. The official scorecard on the BCCI website first showed Sarfaraz opening the batting and departing for a duck, courtesy of fast bowler Auqib Nabi.

Fans were left surprised to read that Sarfaraz came out to open the batting for the team, leaving behind his middle-order spot. Given that Sarfaraz is currently vying for the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in the Indian Test team, it was baffling to see his name displayed in the opening slots.

Here are some of the reactions:

It was Musheer Khan, not Sarfaraz. — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) October 15, 2025

The BCCI realised the slip-up and corrected the scorecard to reflect that it was, in fact, Musheer who had been dismissed on the third ball of the match. But the rectification wasn't quick enough to prevent confusion.

Sarfaraz eventually walked out to bat at No. 5, striking three early boundaries to promptly transfer the pressure back onto the Jammu and Kashmir attack.

After Musheer departed for a three-ball duck, Ayush Mhatre and Ajinkya Rahane registered a 61-run stand for the second wicket before the former departed. Rahane followed him back to the pavilion a few deliveries later. The duo added 28 and 27 runs respectively to Mumbai's total.