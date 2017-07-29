 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI Meet: Ranji Trophy Will Again Be Home And Away Format

Updated: 29 July 2017 19:09 IST

The BCCI had decided on neutral venues for Ranji Trophy during the 2016-17 season after numerous complaints about home teams doctoring the pitches.

BCCI Meet: Ranji Trophy Will Again Be Home And Away Format
BCCI will revert back to tried and tested 'home and away' format for Ranji Trophy. © AFP

The BCCI will revert back to the tried and tested 'home and away' format for the Ranji Trophy when it's technical committee under the chairmanship of Sourav Ganguly meet in Kolkata on August 2. The technical committee meeting will be followed by a meeting of Tours and Fixtures Committee, which will decide on the dates of India's limited overs home series against Australia in October and November. It will be after some months that one of BCCI's sub-committees will be meeting and it has been scheduled in Kolkata as CAB president Ganguly has other commitments.

The BCCI had decided on neutral venues for Ranji Trophy during the 2016-17 season after numerous complaints about home teams doctoring the pitches.

However, most of the domestic captains gave it a thumb down during the Captains Conclave in Mumbai earlier this year, when it became clear that the idea was a flop.

"Most of the states have already made it clear that we should go back to the old format of at least four home matches. The last year became an ordeal for the teams as they were constantly traveling for three and half months. It made them homesick," a senior BCCI official, who is not supposed to be officially quoted, told PTI today.

"Hopefully, chairman of technical committee Ganguly will take a call. That's the main point on the agenda apart from discussing the Conclave report," the official added.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ranji Trophy's technical committee will meet in Kolkata on August 2
  • Technical committee will be under the chairmanship of Sourav Ganguly
  • BCCI will revert back to tried and tested 'home and away' format.
Related Articles
BCCI Picks Sunil Subramaniam As Administrative Manager Of Team India
BCCI Picks Sunil Subramaniam As Administrative Manager Of Team India
Supreme Court Issues Notice To BCCI On E-Auction Of IPL 11 Media Rights
Supreme Court Issues Notice To BCCI On E-Auction Of IPL 11 Media Rights
COA Notice To BCCI Office-Bearers On Rahul Johri Ouster From SGM
COA Notice To BCCI Office-Bearers On Rahul Johri Ouster From SGM
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.