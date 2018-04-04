BCCI Media Rights: Second Day Of E-Auction Stops At Rs 6032.50 Crore

The BCCI is holding an e-auction to sell the media rights for international bilateral cricket in India for the next five years (2018-23) and on the second day of the process, the bidding touched a record Rs 6032.5 crore. It is the first time in the history of the sport that media rights are being sold via an online auction. Thus far, the BCCI had sold their rights through a closed-bid auction. But in an attempt for more transparency to the bidding process, an e-auction was decided as the best option by the BCCI's management led by chief executive officer Rahul Johri and the committee of administrators (CoA).