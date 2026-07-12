The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been forced to make two changes to the Indian team for the ODI series against England and T20Is against Zimbabwe. Just a day after the conclusion of the T20I assignment against England, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had to alter the squad for the 50-over assignment. In a release, the BCCI confirmed the addition of Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to the squad, as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy, both of whom are injured.

Harshit Rana's injury prompted the selectors to pick Prince Yadav for India's ODI team. Prince, who impressed everyone with his bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for the Lucknow Super Giants, did well in phases against England in the recently concluded T20I series. Though India didn't win a single game in the series, Prince's performances strengthened the selectors' belief in him.

As for Varun, who has been facing repeated injury issues since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026, this marks as another setback. He will miss the Zimbabwe T20Is, with Bishnoi being named as his replacement.

The BCCI release read: "The Men's Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in India's ODI and T20I squads, respectively. Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management.

Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management."

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

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