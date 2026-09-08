The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against document manipulation in junior cricket with an immediate crackdown on age-group players. After reports emerged stating that over 60 players in Bengal have been suspended due to alleged age discrepancies, the BCCI issued a release on Tuesday, confirming that two changes have been made to the Under-19 one-day team over age fraud involving a player named Rohit Yadav.

In its statement, the BCCI said: "The Junior Cricket Committee has named Saurashtra Cricket Association's Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav's replacement in India U19's One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association's Tanmay Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad."

"Rohit, who was named in India's U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies," the press statement from the board further read.

The strict measure follows an extensive documentation review conducted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the BCCI's age-verification cell. Investigators flagged major inconsistencies across multiple official documents, including contrasting birth certificates and repeated updates to Aadhaar records that displayed varying birth years ranging from 2006 to 2010.

Rohit, a leg-spinner who recently claimed six wickets during India U19's tour of Sri Lanka, was formally handed a two-year ban from all BCCI-sanctioned domestic and age-group competitions.

India U19's updated squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani

India U19's updated squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda

BCCI's crackdown serves as a stern reminder to state units that it will take strict disciplinary action if anyone attempts to compromise the integrity of the sport.

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