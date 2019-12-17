BCCI Ethics Officer Calls Ex-Cricket Advisory Committee Members For Meeting

In an interesting twist, BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain has called former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members to appear before him in Mumbai later this month. While Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad are aware of the meeting, third member Shantha Rangaswamy has revealed that she hasn't been notified of any such meeting. Speaking to IANS, Jain confirmed the meeting, but refused to divulge why Shantha hadn't been called for the meeting that has been scheduled in the business capital. "Yes, I have called them. Can't tell you about her, I have called them," he said.



Shantha, on her part, made it clear that she wasn't aware of any meeting with regards to the former CAC. "I am not really aware of any such meeting and haven't received any notice," she told IANS.



Anshuman Gaekwad said that it did come as a surprise because he was given the green signal for the one-off job. "There was never a CAC. It was a one-time job to select the coaches. Regarding conflict of interest, I had given my explanation to the CoA and they had given me the green signal to go ahead and select the coaches. Now again the Ethics Officer has called me, I don't know what to say. I will give the same explanation when I go," he told IANS.



"I was the BCCI Affiliation Committee member, but it became non-existent the moment CoA took over. Then you're talking about the cricket academy I own which is totally false. I have no stake in that, it's run by my name. It's not my academy. After giving these explanation, the CoA cleared me. Through BCCI the explanation was sent to the Ethics Officer," Anshuman further clarified.