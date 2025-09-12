Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More has emerged as the most high-profile name in the race to become the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, NDTV has learnt. Sources have confirmed that the BCCI top brass has reached out to a couple of high profile ex-cricketers from the West Zone. And while a former player from Saurashtra is also in the running, it is More who appears to be the unanimous choice of the state associations.

"It is going to be unanimous decision. Mostly all of the state associations are on the same page with the BCCI's eagerness to have Kiran More at the helm. We will get to know about the final decision shortly," sources told NDTV.

The development comes after Roger Binny stepped down on July 19, when he turned 70 - the age cap for office-bearers in the board. Since then, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has been overseeing operations at the top.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, revealed that the BCCI elections - originally scheduled for September 28 - are unlikely to be held this year. Instead, if consensus is reached, a candidate can be appointed unopposed without a formal election.

Kiran More: From Wicketkeeper to Administrator

Born in 1962, Kiran More represented India between 1984 and 1993, playing 49 Tests and 94 ODIs. Known for his agility behind the stumps and handy lower-order batting, he was part of India's Asia Cup-winning squads in 1988 and 1991. Kiran More was involved in one of the most defining images of India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. In an 1992 World Cup match in Sydney, More riled up Javed Miandad with his repeated appeals. Afer a point of time, Miandad mocked him by jumping up and down.

Miandad v More !#OnThisDay in 1992, Javed Miandad mimicked Kiran More's way of appealing by repeatedly jumping up & down. pic.twitter.com/wKCa2CzCAH — (@Sachislife) March 4, 2023

After retirement, More made a seamless transition into cricket administration and coaching. He served as the Chairman of Selectors of the BCCI, where he played a pivotal role in grooming the next generation of cricketers. Later, he worked as a wicket-keeping consultant with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and in 2019, was appointed Director of Cricket and interim coach of USA Cricket, helping restructure their pathways after the team earned ODI status.

Back home, More is currently the Chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee of the Baroda Cricket Association.

A Crucial Juncture for Indian Cricket

If More takes over the presidency, it would mark a return of a former player to the top job, underscoring the BCCI's intent to bring more cricketing experience into its leadership. With India set to host several major global tournaments in the next few years, including the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, his appointment could come at a critical moment.

For now, all eyes are on the BCCI's internal consensus - and if the widespread support for More translates into a unanimous elevation to the presidency.