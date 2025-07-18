The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) generated a record revenue of Rs 9741 crore in the 2023-24 financial year, according to a report by Rediffusion. Indian Premier League (IPL), which was described as the golden goose of BCCI in the report, contributed 59 per cent of the total revenue amounting to Rs 5761 crore. “BCCI in 2007 discovered a golden goose – the IPL which is now a 100 per cent part of the BCCI. The tournament is the best and media rights are constantly going up. IPL also ensures that players from Ranji Trophy-levelget a playing field. IPL will continue to churn out profitability as it growth further,” said Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and independent director.

The BCCI earned Rs 361 crore from the media rights of non-IPL events which included the rights for series featuring the Indian cricket team. At the moment, Viacom18 holds the rights for the Indian cricket team matches while Disney Star and Viacom18 have the IPL rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

“BCCI has immense potential to commercialise traditional formats like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, or CK Nayudu Trophy to shore up non-IPL revenues. Moreover, the board has close to ₹30,000 crore in reserves, which brings in about ₹1,000 crore a year in interest alone. These revenues aren't just sustainable—they are poised to grow 10–12 per cent annually, thanks to expanding sponsorships, media deals, and matchday earnings.,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief of Rediffusion.

The growing revenue has put BCCI in a brilliant possible when it comes to the global cricketing landscape. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reiterated how important India is to global cricket. “ICC depends on BCCI for the bulk of its funding. ICC is not driving revenue as it should,” said Ajimon Francis, Managing Director at Brand Finance India.