BCCI CoA Issues General Body Meeting Notice, Asks "Compliant Members" To Attend

Updated: 02 October 2019 19:45 IST

The Committee of Administrators officially called for BCCI's General Body Meeting on October 23 but made it clear that only "compliant members" will be allowed to attend.

BCCI CoA issued a notice to all members as it is required to do so 21 days before the meeting. © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday officially called for BCCI's General Body Meeting on October 23 but made it clear that only "compliant members" will be allowed to attend. The CoA issued a notice to all members as it is required to do so 21 days before the meeting. The election date has already been announced. The CoA sent across the agenda, which included election of five office bearers and one Councilor of the BCCI. Adoption of audited accounts for the years 2016-17, 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-2019 are also part of the agenda.

However, the notice comes with a caveat. "Please note that only complaint members of the BCCI as determined by the CoA in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement dated 9th August 2018 read with the Supreme Court order dated 20th September 2019, shall be permitted to participate in the General Body Meeting," the notice mentioned.

It clearly was a message to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), which recently conducted its elections but the CoA found that the state body was not compliant with BCCI's amended Constitution.

