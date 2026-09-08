The Indian cricketers competing at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan will stay at the designated accommodation arranged by the Organising Committee though they are not the five-star hotels they usually get on foreign tours, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Tuesday. Shukla said the issue on the accommodation of the hotels for the cricketers had arisen due to the scarcity of top-rated hotels in Nagoya. He, however, said accommodation of the cricketers was not a big issue and the BCCI and the players are satisfied with the arrangement.

"Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not of five-star but a good accommodation," Shukla said at the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent .

"Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it's comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that's far away." Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also said that the problem has been sorted out but there still remains some lack of clarity over who booked the rooms for the cricketers.

"No problem, I think. We have already booked (the hotels). For every player, we cannot book hotel rooms because the accommodation is (not) like (Athletes') Village. They (organisers) are providing a ship and small villas also," Usha told PTI.

"We also booked the hotel rooms for the players (other athletes). And the cricketers, BCCI, also have booked the hotel for them. Whatever the best hotel is there in Nagoya or Japan, whatever it is, the best one, the cricketers will get it, just like others (other athletes) get." Shukla said that the cricketers will not be staying at the twin-sharing rooms but in separate ones. The team will leave for Tokyo on September 20 and play a historic T20 against Japan on September 22. India open their Asian Games campaign on September 28.

"The problem was that Nagoya hasn't got many hotels. Tokyo is one and a half hour by bullet train, so is Osaka. But in the Asian Games, all the participants are like families, it doesn't look nice that some teams stay in Tokyo and some in Osaka so it has been decided that our players will live at hotel accommodation there (at Nagoya)." He sought to downplay the accommodation issue, saying the the main issue was the condition of the ground, wickets and dressing rooms.

"The big issue big issue was the ground, wicket and dressing rooms. They (organisers) have addressed those things. Asian Cricket Council's team had gone there and now they (ACC team) are satisfied with the ground, the wickets and dressing rooms, everything is fine." Asked who has arranged the accommodation of the cricketers, Shukla said, "That's being organized by Indian Olympic Association, Asian Games Organising Committee and Japan Cricket Association.

"At the ACC meeting in Bangkok, which I had also participated, 52 representatives from various countries were there. We had a full presentation by Japanese representative and he has assured us that all the arrangements will be made keeping in mind the comfort of the players. They have provided the hotels. If there are gaps or loopholes we will address it." He, however, refused to comment on the details of the hotels the players will stay.

"I haven't got hotels detail, so I cannot comment on that but definitely comfortable accommodation will be provided." India are the defending champions in both the men's and women's competition in the last Asian Games in China.

"India will definitely do well there. We also have a match on September 22 (India vs Japan for Suzuki Cup). It will be the first match in Japan. It's being organized very well as far as Asian Games are concerned. We sending our B team is complete rumour. Or full contingent is going with the most talented players and I hope that we'll definitely win."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin