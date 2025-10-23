Domestic cricket stalwart Sarfaraz Khan was surprisingly snubbed for the India A vs South Africa A red-ball series, despite scoring 92 runs for the team during his last outing. The batter had scored 92 against the England Lions in Canterbury before an injury forced him out of action. He returned earlier this month to score a half-century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, providing the required proof of his form. Yet, it was not enough for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors to pick him for the India A squad. Sources in the Indian board told NDTV what led to Sarfaraz's omission.

Allegations of bias emerged as soon as the BCCI confirmed the squads for the two matches between India A and South Africa A. The squad even showed a fit-again Rishabh Pant making a comeback while also being named the captain of the side. However, there was no place for Sarfaraz, a man who averages more than 100 over the last five years in First-Class cricket.

A BCCI source told NDTV that Sarfaraz's absence was not down to non-performance or bias, but rather fitness and form. "Sarfaraz was out with a quadriceps injury. He recently made a comeback and played the first round of the Ranji Trophy-that is the only competitive cricket he has played in a long time. The selectors will assess his form in the ongoing Ranji season before drafting him back into the India A set-up," the source told NDTV. "Hopefully, he will get his chances soon," the official added.

For now, Sarfaraz Khan remains on the sidelines-but with both selectors and former players acknowledging his talent, it might just be a matter of time before he is back in the blue.

A report on PTI claimed that Sarfaraz's absence was down to Rishabh Pant's return to the red-ball setup. With Pant being given the No. 5 spot in the India A team, there was no place for Sarfaraz. In fact, Sarfaraz has reportedly been suggested to get himself promoted to the No. 3 spot for the Mumbai team in Ranji Trophy if he is to make a comeback to the national side.

At present, the only open spot in the senior Indian team is No. 3, where B Sai Sudharsan hasn't yet done enough to cement his place.