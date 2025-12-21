Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was handed a surprise comeback as the 27-year-old was included in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Kishan, who had a stellar domestic season, will the second wicket-keeper in the squad alongside Sanju Samson. Kishan performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he went on to captain Jharkhand to the title. The left-handed explosive batter slammed 517 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 57.32 and a stunning strike rate of 197.32. He scored two fifties and two centuries, including a 49-ball 101 in the final.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Kishan's inclusion was decided keeping the team combination in mind and said that he will provide an aggressive option at the top of the batting order.

“We are looking at combinations. Our thought was to have another keeper. Gill is a quality player, unfortunate to miss out, but it is the combination we want. Ishan bats at the top, he has been in good form, and played before for India."

“He wasn't there because Jurel and Pant were ahead. Sanju is at the top. Ishan at the top. That is the combination we are looking at right now. We felt he is the best back up keeper at this point,” said Agarkar.

Taking a bold call with an eye to maximise impact over reputation, the Indian selectors on Saturday dropped Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and brought back wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan along with Rinku Singh.

Gill's omission is the most interesting decision of the selection meeting in Mumbai although given his form, it wasn't very surprising.

Despite being one of India's most consistent batters across Tests and ODIs, Gill has struggled to nail down a fixed role in T20Is, particularly as an opener, where India are now prioritising high-impact starts over accumulation.

His strike-rate concerns in powerplays and the emergence of more explosive options appear to have weighed against him. He only scored 4, 0 and 28 in three games against South Africa.

"Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

In contrast, Ishan's return reflects the selectors' renewed emphasis on left-right combinations and aggressive wicket-keeping-batters at the top.

Kishan, who has been out of favour for much of the year following fitness and availability issues, has impressed in recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Jharkhand to the title with a splendid hundred.

"It's not about Gill's form. We wanted to have a keeper at the top," skipper Suryakumar said on Gill's omission.

Kishan's inclusion meant that talented Yashasvi Jaiswal had to miss out while Jitesh also lost his place on the squad.

(With PTI inputs)