Australia Cricketer Glenn Maxwell Tests Positive For COVID-19: BBL Team Melbourne Stars
Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Wednesday confirmed that its skipper Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for COVID-19. Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results. "Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release. The all-rounder is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for COVID-19.
The Melbourne Stars can confirm that Glenn Maxwell has returned a positive rapid antigen test.— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 5, 2022
Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.
A number of Brisbane Heat players had also returned positive rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday and this forced the BBL to change three matches at the last minute.