D'Arcy Short slammed 72 runs from 48 balls to help Hobart Hurricanes register their second win in as many matches in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes defeated Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs, at the Bellerive Oval. Electing to bowl, the Strikers were taken on aggressively by opposition batsmen, with Short registering six fours and four sixes, as the Hurricanes went on to post a 175-run target. Short was in fine form, timing his shots and also placing them well. What really stood out in his individual performance was his ability to take Rashid Khan to the cleaners. It is worth noting that the Afghan spinner is the number one-ranked bowler in ICC's T20I rankings. In the 14th over, Short sent Rashid's deliveries for three sixes, with the over conceding 25 runs in total.

Here is the video of Short taking the attack to Rashid:

D'Arcy Short took one look at the best T20 bowler in the world, and decided to go on the attack! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/wcBkadqvPS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Short registered 6, 6, 4, 6 and 2 against the spinner in that over. Other than Short, even Will Jacks made a substantial contribution to his side's total, scoring 34 from 25 balls. Short was dismissed by Wes Agar, who grabbed two wickets for Adelaide.

James Faulkner's three wickets helped Hobart defend their total with ease, with Daniel Worral's unbeaten knock of 62 runs going in vain for the Adelaide Strikers.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently second in the table after two matches. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are fifth, having played just one match.

Both sides face each other again in their next match, on December 15, at the University of Tasmania Stadium.