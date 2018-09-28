 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australia's D'Arcy Short Scripts History As He Hits Record Double Ton

Updated: 28 September 2018 17:02 IST

D'Arcy Short is third behind Ali Brown and Rohit Sharma in List A top scores.

Australia
D'Arcy Short celebrates after hitting a double ton in Australia's domestic one-day competition. © Twitter

Australia's D'Arcy Short etched his name in the history books as he smashed 257 off 148 balls in a JLT Cup match, Australia's domestic one-day competition, against Queensland at Hurstville Oval on Friday. By virtue of this double-hundred, he became the third highest run-scorer in List A. Surrey's Ali Brown tops the list with 160-ball 268 against Glamorgan in June 2002. India's opener Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in November 2014. Short's 257 was the highlight of the game as the next best run scored for Western Australia was by Marcus Stoinis (27). The double-ton coupled with Andrew Tye's 6/46 helped Western Australia (387 all out) register a 116-run victory against Queensland (271 all out).

During his stay in the middle, Short pummelled a mind-blowing 23 sixes, a record in one-day cricket, and 15 boundaries at a strike rate of 173.64. The only other batsman to hit as many sixes in domestic level is Colin Munro of New Zealand, who achieved the feat in a first-class inning.

Short also became the fourth Australian player to score a double century in one-day cricket. He joined Ben Dunk, Phillip Hughes, and Travis Head.

Short surpassed Dunk's score of 229, which was the highest score by an Australian, to register the highest score by an Australian in List A cricket.

The official Twitter handle of WACA Cricket took to Twitter to upload a photo of a cracked window pane, courtesy some lusty blow by the left-handed batsman.

Short, who came in to bat in the third over, started slowly but once he picked up the pace, it was impossible to stem the flow of runs.

His first fifty came off 57 balls but reached his century in another 26 balls. He reached his 150-run mark off 106 balls with six and 22 balls later he reached the coveted 200-run mark.

However, he was finally dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the 46th over.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team D'Arcy Short Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia's D'Arcy Short etched his name in the history books
  • Short became the 4th Australian to score a double ton in one-day cricket
  • D'Arcy Short is 3rd behind Ali Brown, Rohit Sharma in List A top scorers
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Jos Buttler Wins Admiration With His Power-Hitting vs Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: Jos Buttler Wins Admiration With His Power-Hitting vs Delhi Daredevils
Australia Hammer England By 7 Wickets, Sweep Into Tri-Series Final
Australia Hammer England By 7 Wickets, Sweep Into Tri-Series Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.