India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a blast while playing gully cricket with some fans recently. Pant, who has been named in India's 15-man squad for the Test series against New Zealand, took out some time to engage in a fun gully cricket session with some fans. Taking to social media platform X, Pant shared a video where he could be seen explaining the rules of the match to his fans. In the video, Pant can be seen playing his out-of-the-box strokes to leave everyone around him in awe.

He also indulged in some light-hearted banter with his playmates, just like he does on a cricket field. The video concluded with Pant passing a hilarious one-liner, which every gully cricket batter could relate to.

"Main batsman hoo na batting le ke ghar chala jaata hoo! (I'm the batter, I will complete my batting and run home," Pant can be heard as saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Pant will be next seen in the Test series which will commence on October 16 in Bengaluru for which a 15-member squad was announced on Friday.

The 15-player squad resembles the one that was fielded for India's recent 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh.

The opening Test will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru. The second Test will start on October 24 in Pune. The series will conclude in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, with the third Test commencing on November 1.

India's squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

(With ANI Inputs)

