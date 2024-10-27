India's star batters have lost a lot of confidence over the years by playing on rank turners, with their home averages taking a beating and affecting their careers adversely, feels former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan said Ajinkya Rahane is a case in point after India lost their first Test series in 12 years. On a Pune turner against New Zealand, India lost a crucial toss and managed only 156 and 245 with the Black Caps' lead spinner Mitchell Santner taking 13 wickets. "If you have had great record at home for so long and if you lose, obviously there will be chatter. Credit to New Zealand for playing the way they did and these were alien conditions and also not a pitch where wear and tear was natural.

"It was a tailor-made condition for spinners where ball was supposed to turn from first hour," Harbhajan told PTI in an interaction.

A straight shooter, Harbhajan questioned the thought process of the Indian team, which is proving to be counter-productive.

"Look at the trend during last decades. We are playing mostly on turners through the last decade with the hope that we will win the toss, score 300 and control the game.

"But we don't know if we are at the receiving end, if we have the batting to wriggle out on turners. Our batters have lost a lot of confidence playing on these tracks. The biggest example is Ajinkya Rahane, a fine player. His career suffered because of these kind of surfaces," Harbhajan was cut-throat in his assessment.

One of the country's finest off-spinners, he elaborated how batters lose confidence.

"We always get into whataboutery that they (SENA countries) also prepare pitches as per their needs but those aren't pitches where you can't even bat. Those pitches go through natural wear and tear over time.

Advertisement

"Here if you don't know which one will turn and which one will go straight, you are forever fighting doubts whether to attack or defend. Even Virat Kohli has fared well abroad in last few years where the ball comes onto the bat.

"Now you have three bad home Tests on these tracks but selectors know that you are a good player and take you on overseas tour, but by then, not having runs under your belt has started playing havoc with your mindset.

"You also fail in a couple of overseas Tests, and suddenly, you are out of the team. Is that a good thing?" the 'Turbanator' asked.

Harbhajan couldn't hide his sarcasm when he spoke about the kind of result-oriented pitches that the Indian team management in past few years have gone for.

Advertisement

"If you prepare rank turners, you don't play spinners who can turn the ball on flattest of decks. All you need is bowlers who are accurate. Washy (Washington Sundar) and Axar (Patel) can do the job, and you won't need Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's quality.

"You had Joe Root getting five wickets here some years back. Bring Varun Chakravarthy, who is a white-ball specialist. He will run through sides," Harabhajan said.

It's a theory that some players are irreplaceable

Harbhajan has witnessed a transition in Indian cricket between 2011-2013 when stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman retired with Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, current coach Gautam Gambhir and him being phased out.

"Look age is a factor for some in this team but then Virat and Jaddu are extremely fit guys. Yes, age, fitness and form are criteria but the questions crop up once you start losing. The onus obviously comes on seniors in the team. It happened in that phase," he recalled.

But he absolutely detests the theory that certain players can't be replaced.

"Kaun kehta hai bharpai naahi hoti. Bharpai bilkul hoti hai. Gavaskar saab gaye, Tendulkar saab aaye, Tendulkar saab gaye, humein Kohli mila aur bhavishya mein bhi aisa hoga. (Who says you can't get replacements? You got replacements in past and you will get in future). The game will move on and we will get replacements." Are there enough talents in domestic cricket? "Of course there's talent in domestic cricket. How did you get Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and now Sarfaraz Khan. It is from domestic cricket only. It is about getting right opportunities at right time.

"If you get chance at right time, you can become Virat Kohli or else you could be Amol Mujumdar or Amarjeet Kaypee," said the man with 700 international wickets.

"It took Virat 15 years to become what he has become. So you need to look at the talent and may be have an idea that, yes, this boy, if persisted with, can become a match-winner for a decade.

"When we were playing, we heard that Rohit is an enormous talent. How did people know? Because of domestic cricket, and even after first few years of inconsistency, the system backed him. So we will get replacements." But does he see transition happening? "Not immediately, as you have a big Australia series and WTC final at stake. But yes, this Australia series will be a make or break for many in the team," he concluded.