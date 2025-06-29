A heartbreaking video has surfaced on social media where a batter died on the pitch due to heart attack right after hitting a six. During a cricket match in Firozpur, Punjab, the batter suddenly collapsed on the field and died. The video showed the batter hitting the ball for a six but as he walked to the middle of the pitch, he went down on his knees and looked in serious discomfort. As soon as he lost consciousness, the other players tried to attempt CPR but he did not recover and it was discovered that he had died instantly off heart attack. The batter was identified as Harjeet Singh from Firozpur.

In a similar incident back in 2024, a 35-year-old cricketer died of cardiac arrest while playing a cricket match at the Garware Stadium in Pune.

The player, by the name of Imran Patel, came out to bat as an opener and started to complain of chest and arm pain after spending some time on the pitch.

He informed the on-field umpires of the issue and was given the permission to leave the field. However, while heading back to the pavilion, Imran collapsed.

The entire incident was caught on camera as the match was being live-streamed. As Imran collapsed, other players on the field rushed towards him. He was immediately taken to the hospital. But, upon assessment by the doctors, Imran was pronounced dead.

What was surprising for many is the fact that Imran was in extremely good health. He was physically fit, yet suffered a cardiac arrest. Being an all-rounder, Imran was the kind of a player who had to be active all throughout a match. The reason behind his death, hence, left many stunned.