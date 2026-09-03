Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy shattered multiple records as he slammed a sensational 350* off 481 balls on Wednesday, in an unofficial Test match between Bangladesh A and South Africa A in Potchefstroom. Hridoy's score of 350 became the highest score by a Bangladesh batter in a first-class game, going past Tamil Iqbal's 334* in a Bangladesh Cricket League domestic match in 2020. Hridoy also surpassed India great Cheteshwar Pujara for the highest individual score by a batter for an 'A' side.

In 2013, Pujara had slammed a score of 306 for India A against West Indies A in Hubli. 13 years later, however, Hridoy has broken the record.

Hridoy also became the first batter to score a triple century for an 'A' side in an unofficial match away from home.

The 25-year-old Bangladesh star also broke a 78-year-old record, as he registered the highest score by an overseas batter in a first-class game held in South Africa. The previous record belonged to England great Denis Compton, who had made 300 for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) against North Eastern Transvaal in 1948.

Walking in to bat at 37/2, Hridoy slammed 27 fours and 10 sixes en route to his historic triple hundred. His innings helped Bangladesh A post a total of 676/8, overcoming South Africa A's first innings score of 512.

Along with Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (94) and Mohammad Saifuddin (87) also made notable contributions.

The unofficial Test is crucial preparation for Bangladesh for their two-match away Test series in November against reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa.

Bangladesh will enter that series on a high, having pulled off an unprecedented series draw against Australia Down Under. That result has seen Bangladesh rise to fourth in the WTC 2025-27 cycle standings, as well as rise to sixth spot in the ICC Test team rankings.

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