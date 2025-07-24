Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Bangladesh are searching for a 3-0 T20I series clean sweep over Pakistan after sealing the series on Tuesday. The visitors, on the other hand, hope to save their blushes after back-to-back batting collapses gave Bangladesh a chance to wrap up the three-match T20I series at the earliest opportunity. Both teams are likely to make a few changes, with Sufiyan Muqeem and Sahibzada Farhan likely to get a game for Pakistan. However, Dhaka has witnessed plenty of rain the lead up to the match and there is a prediction of some afternoon showers on Thursday.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, July 24.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)