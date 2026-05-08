Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first of two Tests in Dhaka. The two-match Test series follows an ODI series between the two nations that was held in March, where Bangladesh ran out 2-1 winners. Both nations are resuming their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, and need to win the series to move towards the top two spots. Pakistan are without star batter Babar Azam, who is out due to injury. Bangladesh, who clinched their first Test series win over Pakistan the last time they faced off, will rely on a pace attack led by the exciting Nahid Rana. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score | BAN vs PAK 1st Test LIVE Updates:

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash