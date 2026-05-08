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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE Score: Babar Azam-Less Pakistan Opt To Bowl, Bangladesh Eye Repeat Of History
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, 1st Test: Bangladesh and Pakistan face off in the first of two Tests, as they battle to climb up the World Test Championship table.
BAN vs PAK 1st Test LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first of two Tests in Dhaka. The two-match Test series follows an ODI series between the two nations that was held in March, where Bangladesh ran out 2-1 winners. Both nations are resuming their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, and need to win the series to move towards the top two spots. Pakistan are without star batter Babar Azam, who is out due to injury. Bangladesh, who clinched their first Test series win over Pakistan the last time they faced off, will rely on a pace attack led by the exciting Nahid Rana. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score | BAN vs PAK 1st Test LIVE Updates:
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Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test Shan Masood Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi Agha Salman Noman Ali Sajid Khan Najmul Hossain Shanto Mushfiqur Rahim Litton Das Nahid Rana Taskin Ahmed Mehidy Hasan Miraz Cricket
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BAN vs PAK 1st Test LIVE
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Azan Awais (On debut), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal (On debut), Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the coin flip and they will be BOWLING first.
The Dhaka surface - The Mirpur pitch has raised eyebrows with its grassy appearance, a departure from the traditional low-and-slow turning tracks of Dhaka, as per the first look before the game. This could offer significant seam movement and bounce during the first three days, potentially playing into the hands of Pakistan's seamers and Bangladesh's returning pace duo. With scattered thunderstorms also forecast for the third day, the ability to capitalize on windows of dry play will be essential for both captains in their pursuit of critical WTC points. Toss and team news in a bit.
Strategic strengths - Their primary challenge, however, remains the fragility of the top-order batting for Bangladesh. They must provide a substantial scoreboard cushion to allow their bowlers to dictate terms. A repeat of past collapses against high-quality seamers could prove fatal. Pakistan, on the other hand, boasts a more versatile bowling attack that balances raw pace with the crafty spin of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, both of whom are well-equipped to exploit any kind of wear and tear of a Dhaka surface. Pakistan’s greatest hurdle is their internal stability. With a new coaching regime under immense scrutiny and a recent history of erratic Test performances, they must find a way to maintain discipline over five grueling days. Success for the visitors hinges on their ability to strike early with the new ball and prevent Bangladesh's middle order from settling into a rhythm.
Clash of tactical philosophies - Tactically, the battle will hinge on the adaptability of each side's strengths. Bangladesh will lean heavily on their spin-bowling core, led by the vastly experienced Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, to exploit local conditions. However, the visitors must contend with the significant late news that star batter Babar Azam will miss the first Test due to an injury to his left knee, placing immense pressure on the rest of the lineup. Pakistan’s pace attack, historically their primary weapon, will look to capitalize on any early movement, while Bangladesh’s revamped batting order must prove they can build substantial totals under pressure. The hosts' captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is himself recovering from a hamstring strain but is expected to lead the side as they attempt to replicate their 2-0 form from the Ireland series last November.
Quest for dominance - Hello and welcome to all the fans tuning in. This two-Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is framed by a fascinating shift in their recent red-ball hierarchy. While Pakistan has historically dominated this matchup, the landscape shifted dramatically in late 2024 when Bangladesh secured a landmark 2-0 whitewash on Pakistani soil. That victory remains a cornerstone of the hosts' psychological edge as they prepare to defend their turf in Dhaka. Bangladesh's chief selector, Habibul Bashar, has publicly called for an attacking approach, evidenced by the inclusion of uncapped top-order batter Tanzid Hasan and first-class standout Amite Hasan, fueling their ambition to solidify their status as a rising powerhouse in Asian Test conditions. Conversely, Pakistan arrives under a cloud of transition and pressure, with captain Shan Masood leading a squad that must reconcile the brilliance of veterans like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi with a dire need for consistency. For the visitors, this series is not just about points in the World Test Championship, but a critical mission to restore their wounded pride against an opponent that no longer fears them.
... MATCHDAY ...
A classic Test battle in Dhaka - Red-ball cricket takes centre stage as Bangladesh prepares to host Pakistan for the opening fixture of their two-match Test series at the iconic Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The home side is looking to kick off their home season with a statement win, while the visitors will be eager to maintain their historical dominance in this format. In the long history of these two sides, Pakistan holds a commanding lead with 12 wins to Bangladesh’s two, but the Tigers are currently playing some of their most disciplined cricket in years. Bangladesh will be desperate for a win - Despite having a full-strength squad, the Tigers face a significant psychological hurdle. They have never beaten Pakistan in a Test match on home soil. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leaning heavily on the legendary experience of Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been in sublime form in the past couple of years. On the bowling front, the spotlight is firmly on left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. He will be the primary weapon tasked with dismantling the Pakistan batting order on a surface that usually rewards turn. Pakistan have a blend of stars and debutants - The visitors arrive with a fascinating mix of established world-class talent and fresh faces, naming four uncapped players in their squad. While everyone is waiting to see if youngsters like Abdullah Fazal or Azan Awais make their debut, the heavy lifting will be expected from the core group of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and skipper Shan Masood. Masood himself has been a steady force lately and is scoring runs. However, their real X-factor might be Noman Ali. The left-arm spinner has been a wicket-taking machine in the past for Pakistan in tests. How's the Dhaka surface? The pitch at Shere Bangla is traditionally known to be a slow-burner that favors the spin department as the match progresses. Early on, the likes of Taskin Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi might find some zip with the new ball, but by day three, the cracks usually open up to offer significant turn and uneven bounce. For the batters, it is all about surviving the first session and showing the grit to play long innings. This isn't a ground for flashy shots, it's a place where discipline and footwork against the turning ball will separate the winners from the losers. A tactical game - Test cricket is a game of sessions, and this match promises to be a gruelling tactical battle. Bangladesh’s pace battery, featuring the express speed of Nahid Rana and Ebadot Hossain, provides a nice contrast to their spin-heavy strategy, which could surprise the Pakistan openers. On the other hand, Pakistan’s bowling attack is incredibly well-rounded, with Mohammad Abbas providing metronomic accuracy to complement Afridi’s fire. It will be a test of endurance and mental strength to see if Bangladesh can finally break their home hoodoo or if Pakistan’s tactical depth will carry them to another victory.