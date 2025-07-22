Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Bangladesh are all set to face Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. With 1-0 lead after a convincing win in the first match, the hosts are now looking to gain an unassailable lead over Pakistan. Earlier on Sunday, asked to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 110 in the final over of their innings. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a fluent 44, while Mohammad Abbas Afridi (22) and Khushdil Shah (17) were the only others to reach double figures.

In response, Bangladesh chased down the modest target in 15.3 overs, finishing at 111/3. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon starred with an unbeaten 56, anchoring the innings with confidence and power. He built a crucial 73-run third-wicket partnership with Towhid Hridoy, who contributed a solid 36. The pair steadied the chase after the early loss of two wickets.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, July 22.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.