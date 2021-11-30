Pakistan might have won the first Test against Bangladesh but visitors' opening batter Abid Ali was left disappointed after missing out on a second ton on Tuesday. Abid Ali, the Player of the Match, and Abdullah Shafique went on to play knocks of 91 and 73 respectively as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Abid Ali had scored 133 in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh but missed out by nine runs in the second essay as Pakistan chased down the target in the first session on Tuesday.

"Our thought process was to stay at the wicket and put up a partnership. I have been playing domestic cricket and performing well, that's what I carried into this game. He (Abdullah Shafique) played really well and he used to tell me when I made mistake," said Abid Ali after the match.

"I was praying for him and hopefully he keeps batting like this. I am happy that Pakistan won the game, but a little disappointed that I couldn't get that second hundred," he added.

With this win, Pakistan has gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Heading into Day 5 of the Test, the visitors needed just 93 more runs for the win and the opening batters made light work of the chase.

Resuming Day five at 109/0, overnight batters Ali and Shafique started from where they left off and the duo kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay. However, the 151-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 43rd over as Mehidy Hasan dismissed Shafique (73).

Abid (91) failed to reach the three-figure mark and Pakistan lost its second wicket, still, 31 runs away from the target. In the end, it was Azhar Ali (24*) and skipper Babar Azam (13*) who took Pakistan over the line by nine wickets in the first session on Tuesday.