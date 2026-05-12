Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 152/3 on Day 5 on the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur. Currently, Najmul Hossain Shanto (58*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (16*) standing unbeaten at the crease as Bangladesh lead by 179. Earlier, Shanto, who struck a fluent century in the first innings, put on a 105-run partnership with Mominul for the third wicket to keep Bangladesh on the front foot after the host slumped to 23-2 in the morning session. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbad, Hasan Ali took one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi