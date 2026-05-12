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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 152/3 on Day 5 on the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 152/3 on Day 5 on the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur. Currently, Najmul Hossain Shanto (58*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (16*) standing unbeaten at the crease as Bangladesh lead by 179. Earlier, Shanto, who struck a fluent century in the first innings, put on a 105-run partnership with Mominul for the third wicket to keep Bangladesh on the front foot after the host slumped to 23-2 in the morning session. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbad, Hasan Ali took one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2026, May 08, 2026
Day 5 | Morning Session
BAN
413&156/3 (51.0)
PAK
386
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.06
Batsman
Najmul Hossain Shanto
58* (105)
Mushfiqur Rahim
20 (34)
Bowler
Hasan Ali
27/1 (12)
Noman Ali
32/0 (8)
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BAN vs PAK, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates
No run.
EDGED AND FOUR! What a start to the day! Hard length, with a hint of away movement. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball carries through the right of the diving slip fielder and races away to the fence. If there would have been a second slip, Mushfiqur Rahim was a goner.
We are all set for the first session of Day 5. The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume their innings. Hasan Ali will complete his remaining over. Let's go...
Pitch Report - The pitch will have some inconsistent bounce, as it has happened in earlier days as well. The bowlers will need to target the good lengths, and they will have a slight edge. The batters will need to bat cautiously.
A quick chat - Mohammad Abbas is in for a chat. He says that this is the first time he has taken a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh, but he was a bit expensive. He says that overall he is happy with his performance. He adds that he keeps on playing cricket and that is what helps him to improve his game.
Drama, chaos, or early handshakes? The Mirpur pitch is wearing out slightly, and that occasional variable bounce is definitely going to keep the bowlers interested today. Extraordinary cricket is required to force a result from here, but all it takes is one magical spell or one dramatic collapse to flip the script. Will Pakistan produce a miracle, or will Bangladesh comfortably bat this game to a peaceful finish? Grab your coffee, settle into your favorite spot, and let's find out. Live action is just moments away!
Pakistan's desperate morning mission - For Shan Masood and his bowling attack, the equation is brutally simple - they need wickets, and they need them right from ball one. Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi have to come out breathing fire in this first hour. If they can somehow rip through this experienced Bangladeshi middle order quickly, Pakistan can keep their faint victory hopes alive. If they don't find early breakthroughs, it is going to be a long, exhausting day of chasing leather before the inevitable handshakes.
The hosts in the driver's seat - Bangladesh starts the morning firmly in control at 152/3, sitting on a very healthy lead of 179 runs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been a rock, and the ever-reliable Mushfiqur Rahim is right there at the crease with him. For the hosts, the first session is simply about batting Pakistan completely out of the contest. If they can score briskly and push that lead somewhere near the 280-300 mark, they might just give themselves a cheeky little window to bowl and win. But mostly, they will look to bat with safety and smiles.
Welcome to the final chapter! Good morning and a very warm welcome to Day 5 of this fascinating Test match in Mirpur. If Test cricket is a five-act play, we have finally reached the climax. Yesterday, the rain played the villain and stole a massive chunk of the action, leaving us with a match that looks heavily tipped toward a draw. But hey, we all know this beautiful game has a funny habit of creating chaos out of nowhere.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
Goodbye! So, with several overs lost due to rain and the fading light today, there's a good chance the umpires might call for an early start tomorrow to make up for lost time, rather than sticking to the scheduled 4 am GMT first ball. To ensure you don't miss any of the action or the crucial pre-match build-up, be sure to tune in an hour early. Until then, it's goodbye from the commentary box, cheers!
Fading lights ended the day - When play finally resumed in the evening, Shaheen Afridi provided a vital breakthrough by getting Mominul caught behind for a hard-fought 56. However, Shanto remained absolutely resolute at the crease, finishing the day unbeaten on 58 alongside the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. The duo safely guided the hosts to 152 for 3, stretching their overall lead to a very handy 179 runs. Unfortunately, the murky skies returned, and fading light forced the umpires to call stumps early, setting the stage for a highly intriguing final day.
A crucial stand - Just when the visitors were looking dangerous, Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto dug their heels in to rescue the innings. They played sensibly, putting together a brilliant century stand to frustrate the fielding side completely. Both batters reached well-deserved half-centuries, slowly grinding down the bowling attack. Just as Bangladesh reclaimed the momentum, the skies opened up and completely wiped out the entire middle session, keeping the players in the dressing room.
Early breakthroughs for Pakistan - That brings us to the close of Day 4, a day where the weather ultimately played the biggest innings. The morning belonged to the Pakistani seamers, who came out steaming with the new ball. With the hosts stumbling at 23 for 2, it looked like Pakistan was about to rip through the top order and force a dramatic collapse.
Play halted! The play has been stopped due to bad light. The players and umpires make their way off the field. Well, Stumps have been called on Day 4 as well due to bad light.
Game stopped due to : Bad Light
A low full toss, on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim eases it to mid on.
Full again, on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket.
Nice and full, on off, Mushfiqur Rahim blocks it back to the bowler.
Slight halt! The lightmeters are out. The umpires are checking if the lights are fine to continue. For now, it seems fine. We are good to continue.