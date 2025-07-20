A new-look Pakistan team faces Bangladesh challenge, in the bid to assemble the right team for next year's T20 World Cup. Pakistan captain Salman Agha will not have the services of star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the series. The duo has been sidelined from the shortest format since last year. Even pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the three-match series while other prominent seam bowlers like Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim are missing because of injuries.

Pakistan haven't entirely moved on from the veteran stars, with Agha saying that the missing players could still be considered for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year. But, their return seems tricky. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won a T20 series 2-1 in Sri Lanka last week. The hosts, hence, would be confident of piling more misery on the travelling Pakistan team.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 20.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.