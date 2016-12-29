 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Jeetan Patel Joins ODI Squad

Updated: 29 December 2016 14:29 IST

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said the selection of Jeetan Patel was made keeping in mind the conditions at Saxton Oval and the number of left-handers present in the Bangladesh line-up

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Jeetan Patel Joins ODI Squad
Jeetan Patel will join the New Zealand squad for the final ODI vs Bangladesh on Friday. © AFP

New Zealand have named off-spinner Jeetan Patel in the squad ahead of the third and final one-day international against Bangladesh in Nelson on Saturday.

Coach Mike Hesson said the selection of Patel was made keeping in mind the conditions at Saxton Oval and the number of left-handers present in the Bangladesh line-up.

"With the slow nature of the Saxton Oval surface and the number of left handers in the Bangladesh line-up, we feel Jeetan will be a good option to have for the final game.

"He's been bowling very well for the Wellington Firebirds in the McDonald's Super Smash and will be a welcome addition to the squad."

Patel will join the side on Friday in Nelson.

Meanwhile, Neil Broom struck his maiden century, helping New Zealand register a 67-run victory over Bangladesh to win the second one-day international and the series in Nelson on Thursday.

Bangladesh suffered a dramatic meltdown when they were cruising towards what should have been a comfortable victory after Broom's unbeaten 109 was the only significant score in New Zealand's 251.

The tourists reached 104 for one in the 23rd over and were all out for 184 by the 43rd, losing their last nine wickets for 80 runs.

The win, following New Zealand's 77-run victory in the first match, gives the hosts an unbeatable 2-0 lead with one match remaining.

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh Jeetan Patel Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • New Zealand call on Jeetan Patel for final ODI vs Bangladesh
  • Jeetan Patel will join the New Zealand squad on Friday
  • New Zealand have an unbeatable 2-0 series lead with 1 match remaining
Related Articles
Mark Craig Out Of India vs New Zealand Series, Jeetan Patel Comes In
Mark Craig Out Of India vs New Zealand Series, Jeetan Patel Comes In
Shivnarine Chanderpaul misses ton in practice match in New Zealand
Shivnarine Chanderpaul misses ton in practice match in New Zealand
Gautam Gambhir fails to fire once again in County cricket
Gautam Gambhir fails to fire once again in County cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.