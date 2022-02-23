Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh and Afghanistan face off in the 1st ODI of a three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month. Shahriar, 23, made 178 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 152 for Barishal in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament. Test batsman Yasir Ali, yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan all return after missing Bangladesh's last Twenty20 series against Pakistan in November. Opener Najmaul Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan were dropped. (LIVE SCORECARD)

