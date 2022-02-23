Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI,live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh and Afghanistan face off in the 1st ODI of a three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh and Afghanistan face off in the 1st ODI of a three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh included uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar in their 14-man Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against Afghanistan next month. Shahriar, 23, made 178 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 152 for Barishal in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament. Test batsman Yasir Ali, yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included. Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan all return after missing Bangladesh's last Twenty20 series against Pakistan in November. Opener Najmaul Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan were dropped. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run.
Wide! Taskin is getting good movement off the deck but he is not able to control his line consistently. Serves an outswinger quite wide outside off, Rahmat leaves.
Pitches it up and outside off, Rahmat strokes it to the left of mid off and scoots to the other end. It's been a sedate start for Afghanistan.
Attempted slower one, reaching the batsman on the full, Rahmat is over-watchful and fails to make any use of this gift. Bunts it to mid on.
Outside off, angling away, played down to point.
FOUR! Doesn't middle it! Short in length around off, Rahmat is on the back foot and is a bit cramped for room as he checks his shot at the last moment. The ball takes the bottom half and flies over the square leg umpire to find the fence.
Another drive off the front foot from Rahmat but this time it has gone straight to mid off.
Full in length and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers.
Back of a length, around middle and leg, Rahmat clips it down to fine leg for a single.
PUT DOWN! Taskin Ahmed alters his length and surprises the batsman with a short one. It's bowled at 139 kph and Ibrahim Zadran pulls compulsively at it. He has not timed it too well and the ball goes flying down to deep backward square leg. Mahmudullah is stationed in the deep, he decides to stay back and let the ball arrive. Attempts to take it low but he fails to grab it. Should have come a couple of steps forward. The batsmen cross.
Wide! Taskin delivers an outswinger at 138 clicks but the line is quite wide outside off and the movement takes it further away. Zadran leaves.
Play and a miss! Short in length and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran goes after the width but is beaten again.
Beauty of a delivery! Taskin clocks 137 kph as he delivers it from wide of the crease. On a length and around off, moving away late, Ibrahim Zadran stays back and gets beaten.
Taskin feeds it full and around off, shaping in again, Rahmat tries defending with a loose bottom hand and it takes the inside edge. The ball dribbles through backward square leg and they cross for a single.
Zippy delivery, a touch short and outside off, shaping in a tad, Rahmat covers the line and shoulders arms.
Wide! An attempted bouncer but down the leg side, Rahmat turns inside the crease and allows it through to the keeper.
Full length, on off. Zadran blocks it out solidly. Mustafizur Rahman looks to be in really good touch post the BPL. He gives away only a single off this over.
Edgy! Fuller and wide outside off, Rahmat throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a run.
Top effort in the field! A full-length ball, on off. Shah gets it towards mid-wicket off the inner half. Ibrahim Zadran wants a single and steps out as well but is sent back as Liton Das attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses.
A length ball, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. Shah leaves it alone for the keeper. This is really good bowling.