The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to revoke the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL. The decision was taken after Mustafizur was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders following an instruction from the Indian government, as tensions between India and Bangladesh continue to rise. The decision means that the BCB will not allow Mustafizur to play in the IPL for security reasons, even if KKR decides to change its decision. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bangladesh will not be traveling to India to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The report claimed that the BCB had initially decided to send letters to the ICC and BCCI to inquire about the security status, but officials changed their minds following a board meeting.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman opened up on his release by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the franchise to part ways with the 30-year-old, amid controversy over his participation in the 19th edition of the tournament.

Speaking to BDCricTime, Mustafizur stated, "If they release me, what can I do?" It was also reported that Mustafizur was disappointed by his release, a move which came due to rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh. KKR acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26. Speaking to NDTV, BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "After observing recent developments in Bangladesh, the BCCI has taken a decision and instructed the KKR authorities to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. If KKR further requests a replacement, the BCCI will take a decision and allow the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman in accordance with the terms and conditions of the IPL."

"This decision was taken due to recent developments in Bangladesh, but we cannot say right now what will happen in the future. We have told KKR to take immediate action and they will make the announcement very soon," Saikia said.