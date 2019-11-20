 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Reserve Opener Saif Hassan Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India

Updated: 20 November 2019 17:05 IST

Saif Hassan split his finger webbing while on 12th man fielding duty during the first Test of the series in Indore.

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Reserve Opener Saif Hassan Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India
Saif Hassan reportedly did not heal enough from a split finger webbing. © Twitter

Bangladesh reserve opener Saif Hassan has been ruled out for the second Test against India, scheduled to be held in Kolkata from Friday. Hassan split his finger webbing while on 12th man fielding duty during the first Test of the series in Indore, which the hosts won by an innings and 130 runs. If reports are to be believed his injury hasn't healed enough. "Medical team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team arrived in Kolkata for the second Test, which will be the first time ever that they will be playing a day-night Test match. The match will be played between November 22 to 26.

India are set to play their maiden Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is an excited man.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Bangladesh India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Saif Hassan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Saif Hassan suffered a split finger webbing in the first Test
  • Medical team believes he has not healed enough: Report
  • The second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata will begin on Friday
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Everything You Need To Know About India vs Bangladesh Pink-Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Everything You Need To Know About India vs Bangladesh Pink-Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens Goes Pink Ahead Of India
India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens Goes Pink Ahead Of India's Maiden Day-Night Test. Watch Video
"Stealing Doubles...": Virat Kohli Tweets Photo With "Partner In Crime" MS Dhoni
"Stealing Doubles...": Virat Kohli Tweets Photo With "Partner In Crime" MS Dhoni
India vs Bangladesh: Stats For Pink-Ball Tests Should Be Maintained Separately, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India vs Bangladesh: Stats For Pink-Ball Tests Should Be Maintained Separately, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India Set To Make Day-Night Test Debut; Here Are All Stats You Need To Know
India Set To Make Day-Night Test Debut; Here Are All Stats You Need To Know
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.