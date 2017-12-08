 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle Destroys Khulna Titans, Smashes Century Off 45 Balls

Updated: 08 December 2017 18:59 IST

Chris Gayle was in moderate form in previous eight innings in the BPL 2017 but a storm was always around the corner.

Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle Destroys Khulna Titans, Smashes Century Off 45 Balls
Chris Gayle smashed his 19th T20 hundred off just 45 balls. © AFP

Chris Gayle has not been firing on all cylinders in the recent past as per his lofty standards. The big Jamaican had a best of 51 in his last eight innings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017. However, the cricketing fraternity already knows, a Gaylestorm can hit anytime, anywhere, without any warning and that is exactly what happened on Friday in Dhaka. Playing for Rangpur Riders, Chris Gayle was at his destructive best, smashing his 19th T20 hundred, which came off just 45 balls. Gayle scored 126 runs in total off 51 balls, including 14 sixes and six fours.

Khulna, batting first, had posted 167 for six. But they were completely blown away by Gayle's innings as Rangpur overhauled the target in only 15.2 overs in the Eliminator.

In the process, Gayle scored his fourth ton in the BPL and became the first batsman smash 800 sixes in T20 cricket.

This was the 14th time Gayle has hit 10 sixes or more in an inning in T20s. Brendon McCullum, Evin Lewis and Dasun Shanaka are the joint next best -- with all three hitting 10 sixes or more in an inning a mere two times.

Fans on Twitter were left speechless with Gayle's innings.

Earlier, despite no batsmen going on to score big, Khulna Titans managed to score 167 for six. Captain Mahmudullah and West Indian Craig Brathwaite played brilliant cameos to push their team to this total.

Mahmudullah scored 20 off just six balls while Brathwaite smashed 25 off 9 balls.

Things didn't go all Rangpur's way in the chase. Opener Sohag Gazi and Brendon McCullum scored 1 and 0, respectively to leave the Riders tottering at 25 for two. But Gayle decided to take matters in to his own hands and the rest as they say is history.

Mohammad Mithun played a smart innings from the other end and had the best seat in the house as Gayle took the Khulna bowlers to the cleaners. The Bangladeshi batsman was 30 not out off 36 when the dust settled after Gayle's carnage as Rangpur marched to the next round with an eight-wicket win.

Topics : West Indies Christopher Henry Gayle Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle smashes 126 off 51 balls
  • Gayle his his 19th T20 hundred
  • Rangpur Riders beat Khulna Titans by 8 wickets
Related Articles
Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win
Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
Virat Kohli Joins Elite List Of Run Getters In Twenty20 Cricket
Virat Kohli Joins Elite List Of Run Getters In Twenty20 Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.