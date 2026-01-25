Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has received a new ray of hope of ending his playing career at his home ground. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday decided to reinstate Shakib in its central contract list. Shakib, who is also a former Awami League MP, was removed from the central contract list after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This announcement came as a major development, coinciding with the ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026 after the team refused to travel to India for the tournament.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BCB officials made it clear that the door is open for Shakib and he will be considered for national team selection.

"We have decided that if Shakib is available and fit to play wherever the matches are held, then he will be considered for the team," a board official said.

"Shakib Al Hasan will also be able to participate in other tournaments because the board will provide him with an NOC," he added.

Notably, Shakib has played 447 international matches for Bangladesh and scored 14,730 runs across all three formats.

Earlier, Shakib had expressed his desire to play his farewell Test match in front of his home crowd.

"I am hopeful of returning to Bangladesh, and that is why I am still playing," Shakib said. "The only reason I am continuing is to stay fit and retire at home."

"My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of Tests, ODIs and T20s, and then retire. It would be a nice way to say goodbye to the fans who have always supported me and to give something back," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in Group C of the tournament.