 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bangladesh More Experienced Than South Africa, Can't Be Taken Lightly In T20Is: VVS Laxman

Updated: 22 October 2019 17:25 IST

VVS Laxman said the series against the Bangladesh will be a 'competitive' one, adding that Shakib Al Hasan and his team will give India a tough fight.

Bangladesh More Experienced Than South Africa, Can
© NDTV

India successfully dominated South Africa in all departments of the game in the just concluded Test series and Virat Kohli's boys will next be up against Bangladesh. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, however, reckons the series against the Bangladesh will be a 'competitive' one and that Shakib Al Hasan and boys will give India a tough fight. Laxman, who is the official broadcaster's expert, said: "I feel India versus Bangladesh series is going to be a competitive one. The Bangladesh squad is more experienced than the current South Africa team and most of the Bangladesh players are also in good form. The Bangladesh team has grown over the years and cannot be taken lightly considering they always give a tough fight to the Indian team in T20Is."

India will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series. The series gets underway in the Capital on November 3.

While the Bangladesh players are currently on strike, President-elect Sourav Ganguly is confident that the Bangladesh Cricket Board will solve the issue with the players and the series won't be hampered.

Ganguly confirmed on Monday that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation sent to her to come and witness the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

IANS had reported on Thursday that if all goes as per plan, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart would be invited to be a part of the opening day of the second game of the series. Ganguly has now added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be invited for the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team VVS Laxman Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India successfully dominated South Africa in all departments
  • Virat Kohli's boys will next be up against Bangladesh
  • Laxman said the series against the Bangladesh will be a 'competitive' one
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Comes Up With Witty Replies To Birthday Wishes
Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Comes Up With Witty Replies To Birthday Wishes
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's Former Teammates Likely To Attend Dinner Organised By Cricket Association of Bengal
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir's Description Of Being Cake Plastered By Former Teammates Wins Internet. Watch
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Shares Video Of His "Finest Close-In Catch" - Watch
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Shares Video Of His "Finest Close-In Catch" - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 22 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.