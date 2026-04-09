The appointment of former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal as the interim president of an 11-member ad-hoc committee has offered the board fresh hope of reviving relations with India. Under his leadership, the board has formalised its interest in touring India while simultaneously inviting the BCCI to Bangladesh for a bilateral series later this year. This move carries significant weight, as India is already scheduled to visit Bangladesh under the current World Test Championship cycle. The development appears to be a clear diplomatic effort by the new administration in Dhaka to mend fences and move beyond recent friction between the two nations.

Cricketing relationship between the two countries hit an all-time low after Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 over 'security concerns' in India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after ICC refused to entertain the former's 'venue change' request.

The BCB ad-hoc committee has also been tasked with conducting fresh elections within the next 90 days, marking a transition phase in Bangladesh's cricket administration following the removal of chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul.

Aminul Islam Bulbul Appeals to the ICC

The ousted Bulbul has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking intervention after being removed by the National Sports Council. However, the plea is unlikely to gain much traction. Bulbul's appeal has come under scrutiny as ICC insiders point to a perceived contradiction in his stance on government interference.

During his tenure, Bulbul informed the ICC that the Bangladesh government had not permitted the national team to travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, citing official directives as the reason for their non-participation. In his latest communication, however, he alleges that his removal constitutes government interference in violation of the ICC charter-a shift that many within the ICC view as a "double standard".

An ICC Director, speaking on condition of anonymity, criticised the inconsistency in strong terms:

"It is surprising that the same president who cited government instructions to justify non-participation in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup-in complete disregard of a binding Members Participation Agreement-is now seeking protection from the ICC constitution against a directive from that same government."

This development has weakened Bulbul's case, with sources indicating that the ICC is unlikely to act on his complaint given the contradictory nature of his position.

With PTI inputs

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