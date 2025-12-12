Tofael Ahmed Raihan, a 25-year-old cricketer who has played for Bangladesh A, has found himself in hot water after being charged in a sexual assault case. A charge sheet has been submitted against the cricketer by police for allegedly luring a woman under the pretext of marriage, according to a report by Cricbuzz. As per the charge sheet document, the allegations against Tofael were prima facie proven, with the complainant's personal account, hotel-booking records, medical examinations and other evidence supporting the case. The case is reportedly set to be placed before the court on December 30.

According to the report, Tofael had initially contacted the woman on social media website Facebook, with regular exchanges leading to a romantic bond.

A key allegation to note here is that the woman had, at first, reportedly declined Tofael's advances. However, after the 25-year-old expressed an intention to marry her, she eventually agreed.

According to the complainant, Tofael had allegedly taken the woman to a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, where he had introduced her as his wife, and proceeded to commit non-consensual sexual acts. He had also reiterated his assurance to marry her.

Following that, Tofael allegedly committed sexual assault on many more instances, and then refused to marry her. According to the report, the woman lodged a case at Gulshan Police Station on August 1, reporting repeated incidents of sexual violence.

A six-week anticipatory bail had been granted to Tofael by the High Court on September 24, directing him to surrender to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal before the bail expired. However, the cricketer did not do so.

"The charge sheet has been filed under Section 9(1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act," confirmed the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Md Samiul Islam of Gulshan Police Station, on Thursday, as per the report.

In the meantime, Tofael has continued to play cricket and was even part of the Bangladesh squad that reached the Plate Final at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament in November.