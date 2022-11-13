Bangladesh Women on Saturday have added four uncapped players - Rabeya Khatun, Disha Biswas, Dilara Akhter and Marufa Akter - in their 17-player squad against New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Biswas is a pacer, Rabeya is a legspin allrounder, Dilara is a wicketkeeper-batter, and Marufa Akter is a seamer. Rabeya, Biswas, and Dilara were part of the Under-19 team that recently defeated Malaysia at home. Against them, Disha claimed eight wickets while Rabeya claimed six. In four innings, Dilara scored 157 runs, including two half-centuries.

Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, and Shamima Sultana were not included in the team. In three Asia Cup games, wicketkeeper-batter Shamima managed just 50 runs. Additionally, Mostary has recently struggled, scoring just 27 runs in her last six T20I innings. At the Asia Cup, Shohely took two wickets in one inning.

The first match of the T20I series will be played on December 2 while the second and third will take place on 4 and 7 respectively. Then the team will move forward fo the ODI series. The opening ODIs will take place on December 11 while the second and last will be held on 14 and 17 respectively. The ODI series will be Bangladesh's first assignment in the current cycle of the ICC Women's Championship.

Squad: Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter and Disha Biswas.