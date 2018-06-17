 
Ball-Tampering Row: Sri Lanka Captain Dinesh Chandimal Charged By ICC For 'Changing Condition Of Ball'

Updated: 17 June 2018 15:15 IST

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to changing the condition of the ball.

Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with changing the condition of the ball by ICC. © AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was on Sunday charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to changing the condition of the ball. At the start of play on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka in St. Lucia, the visitors led by skipper Chandimal had refused to take the field following a decision by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould to charge the them with altering the state of the ball during the latter stages of the second day's play. This had resulted in Chandimal refusing to lead his team onto the field at the start of play on Day 3. Play only resumed after a two-hour delay.

The tourists were also assessed five penalty runs.

Animated discussions ensued involving match referee Javagal Srinath and the Sri Lankan pair of coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

It appeared for some time that the day's play at least -- and possibly the rest of the match -- might be in doubt.

However, it was after these deliberations that the Sri Lankans agreed to the change of ball and to continue playing.

But after initially appearing to be prepared to resume the match, the Sri Lankans hesitated even as they were making their way out to the middle, resulting in further discussions before they were finally persuaded to get the day's play underway two hours later than scheduled.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had backed their players.

"The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing," said SLC.

The latest ball-tampering incident comes months after the infamous scandal in Newlands, Cape Town that rocked the cricketing world and led to the suspension of Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Australia captain Smith and his deputy Warner were banned for 12 months while opening batsman Bancroft, the player caught on camera applying sandpaper to the ball, was banned for nine months.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Chandimal charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code
  • The charge relates to changing the condition of the ball
  • Incident took place during West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
Ball-Tampering Row: Sri Lanka Captain Dinesh Chandimal Charged By ICC For
