Indian cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma was seen visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. In a video that surfaced on social media, Rohit was seen entering the hospital and although the paparazzi tried to ask him some questions, he swiftly walked away. The reason for Rohit's visit to the hospital was not clear. However, fans of social media were left worried with Rohit expected to make his long-awaited return in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Rohit last played for India during the Champions Trophy with his last cricket match coming for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025.

Earlier, reflecting on some aspects of his Test career that he decided to end earlier this year, former India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the format is both "challenging and draining" but he learnt to cope with its demands by focussing on preparation.

The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May a year after calling it quits from T20 Internationals, having led India to the World Cup title in the format.

He looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during a panel discussion.

"It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity," he said.

"Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket.

"When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you," he added.

Rohit said not all young players understand the importance of preparing well at the start of their careers but they learn the significance of it gradually.

"...when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying (it)," Rohit said "As you go on, you start playing age group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that. Slowly, as you meet a lot of senior players (and) coaches, they talk about how important it is to prepare well.

"When you are very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation. But as you go along, you understand, it gives you a kind of discipline that the game asks for, so it starts with preparation, understanding what exactly you need to do," he said.

(With PTI inputs)