Pakistan cricket team star batter Babar Azam was trolled brutally after he failed to score big during the first T20I match against Australia on Thursday. Babar looked uncomfortable against the Australian bowlers and could manage to score just 24 off 20 balls before he was dismissed by Adam Zampa. During the 14th over of the match, Babar went for a reverse sweep against a googly from Zampa and ended up missing the ball completely. It crashed into his stumps and a smart review from Travis Head ended Babar's nervy stay at the crease.

Babar was already under the scanner following disappointing performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad was criticised heavily by some experts and a section of the Pakistan cricket team supporters.

Why did Babar Azam play this shot? This is not his game. I cannot believe it#PAKvAUS #tapmad pic.twitter.com/cgwlt1DpI3 — Sports Punch (@arif_mahwish) January 29, 2026

Fans on social media were not happy with Babar's performance and the star batter was trolled heavily for yet another flop show. Babar did take three catches during Australia's run chase as Pakistan registered a significant 22-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Babar Azam will bounce back — ZaHid Say's (@Iamzahiddd_56) January 29, 2026

Babar endured a rough time in this edition of the Big Bash League scoring just 202 runs in 11 matches with just two half-centuries. His strike-rate was a poor 103 and averaged a mere 22.

Babar's appearance in the league also sparked a controversy when his partner Steve Smith refused a single to him while the former was batting on 47 from 58 balls.

Smith later completed a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.

Babar's and former T20 opening partner, Muhammad Rizwan also had a forgettable Big Bash scoring just 188 in 10 innings at a strike rate of 102 and in one match was recalled from batting by Melbourne Renegades because of his slow pace.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned home midway because of an injury, too had a mediocre BBL season. All three Pakistan cricketers were appearing in the Big Bash for the first time.

(With PTI inputs)