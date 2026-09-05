Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif feels that captain Babar Azam could be the next to face the axe after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently sacked seven players and several coaching staff members following the team's poor performance in the ongoing Test series against England. The PCB's mass sackings have put Pakistan cricket on high alert ahead of the third and final Test against England in Birmingham. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also relieved of their duties by the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB, while selector Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from his post in the aftermath of the shake-up.

While there have been reports that chief selector Aaqib Javed could be the next under the PCB's radar, former wicketkeeper-batter Latif also explored the possibility of Babar suffering the same fate as his teammates.

Taking to X, Latif accused the PCB of running the team, including captain Babar Azam, by remote control.

"If the team had to be run by remote control, then why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent? Why were the selection powers taken away from Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie? And if captain Babar Azam wasn't listening, the captain should have been sacked - so why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent back instead? Is Babar Azam the next target?" wrote Latif.

This comes after Latif had suggested that Babar should have resigned in solidarity with the players and coaches who have been made scapegoats by the PCB.

"Babar should have resigned here. Half of the team has been sent back home. If I were in his place, I would have given up the captaincy. You have become a dummy captain. There's a difference between a leader and a captain," said Latif.

Latif also suggested that Babar is the PCB's "dummy captain" who will never take a stand for his team.

"You have sent seven players back. Imam, I understand, was injured. But still, you are sending six players back. You sent back your coach, your mentor. The coach who won the Champions Trophy. You sent Umar Gul back. You aren't standing up for your team. Your coach has been sidelined, and you are sitting quietly. It shows that the PCB always needs a dummy captain," he added.

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