After his snub from Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad, star batter Babar Azam appeared in an exhibition match, featuring PSL's Peshawar Zalmi and an all-star Legends XI. The match turned out to be an interesting one as Babar showed his all-round skills, taking Zalmi to victory over the legends by six runs. The match was organised as a charity game to provide relief funds for the flood victims in Pakistan. The most memorable moment of the game came when the legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar got hit for two back-to-back boundaries by Babar.

Akhtar, who is widely known by his nickname "Rawalpindi Express" due to his fiery pace, did not bring out even the half of his true potential. In a video now going viral on social, Babar was seen hitting Shoaib for a massive six, followed by two boundaries.

Babar quickly scored 35 runs off 20 balls before spinner Saeed Ajmal was brought into the attack. Babar hit a six off Ajmal to move to 41 runs off 22 balls before the latter sent him packing by shattering his stumps. Babar looked to go for a big one again but didn't connect with the ball at all.

Apart from his knock with the bat, Babar even contributed with the ball. As far as his contributions with the ball s concerned, Babar showcased a skill that wasn't known to the global cricketing spectrum until now. While he hasn't had the chance to bowl in ODIs or T20Is, his bowling record in other forms of the game is substantial.

Babar got the better of Younis Khan, unarguably one of the greatest Test batters to have played for Pakistan, and Azhar Ali, another former Test batter from the country. Though it was a friendly encounter, Babar truly cherished his figures of 2/21, while possibly giving the national selectors a point to ponder on, as far as his international reputation is concerned.