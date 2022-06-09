Pakistan captain Babar Azam created history at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night as he slammed a century vs West Indies in the first ODI, his 17th in the 50-over format, to create a unique record. This was Babar's third consecutive century in ODIs, having scored 114 and 105* against Australia in Lahore to set up a big series win for the team earlier this year. As a result of this he became the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to score three consecutive centuries in the format twice over.

Babar had achieved this feat very early in his career, when he had slammed three consecutive tons against West Indies during a series in 2016 in the UAE.

Pakistan's captain is currently in the form of his life, having score more than fifty runs in the last 5 innings, out of which four are centuries.

Babar's latest effort helped his team win the first match of the series.

He is the top ranked batter in ICC's rankings in ODIs and T20Is and the fourth in Tests.

He also broke Virat Kohli's record for being the fastest ODI captain to reach 1000 runs.