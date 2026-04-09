Leading the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam emerged as the top run-scorer for his team in the match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, scoring 43 runs off 37 balls. Despite getting settled in and chasing a target of 146 runs, Babar failed to dig deep and lead the run chase until the end. Seeing him failing to convert a promising start to a big score yet again, a reporter asked him about his inability to 'finish games'. The reporter even drew comparisons between Babar and Virat Kohli, suggesting the latter always finishes games for his team. Babar, however, wasn't happy.

The match between Zalmi and Kingsmen couldn't have gone either way. While the target of 146 runs doesn't look daunting on paper, Babar's side only managed to overhaul the total on the final ball of the match.

Speaking to the media at the post-match press conference, Babar was asked by a reporter about comparisons with Kohli, especially regarding his finishing ability. Babar brushed aside the concern, saying it was only a "misconception".

Reporter: "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"

Babar Azam: "Finish these things. Let these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches."

BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON



• Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



• Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Despite being regarded as one of the biggest cricketers in Pakistan, Babar Azam has often been subjected to criticism, particularly in the shortest format. Be it his strike-rate or inability to handle the responsibilities of chasing big totals, Babar has often been a prime target for critics.

In the Pakistan Super League, Babar has played two matches this season and aggregated 82 runs at a strike-rate of 126.15. His boundary count has also been quite disappointing, having only hit 10 fours and just one six.

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