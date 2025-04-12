Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi came to star batter Babar Azam and white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan's rescue after the duo had no response to a query posed by a journalist. Shaheen, along with Babar and Rizwan, addressed the media on the eve of the start of the 10th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). During the presser, Babar was asked to share his views on Pakistan's failure to chase totals of anything over 200 in T20 cricket.

"No doubt, the morale of the entire country is down at the moment, but where are we lacking? Is it the midset or lack of intent as whenever a team scores over 200, we panic and fail to chase the target. Babar, can you please answer?" the reporter questioned.

Babar had no response to the reporter's query, and he instead asked Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan to give the reason. However, Rizwan too decided to maintain his silence. However, to everyone's surprise, pacer Shaheen Afridi decided to respond to the journalist.

"It's our team, it's Pakistan's team. See, you are talking about chasing 200. Honestly, it's not just about the batters, it's also the bowlers' responsibility not to concede 200 runs. If you see, the pitches are good for batting. Even if we conceded 200 or more, we should do our best to chase it down. Similar, it's our job to defend such totals as well. We are a team. We are a family. If the performances have not been good of late, it's our job to get Pakistan cricket back to the top," Shaheen explained.

Pakistan cricket is going through a turmoil, especially over the past few months.

Under the refined leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's title defence in the Champions Trophy concluded in the group stage on the back of two successive defeats against New Zealand and India.

After an unprecedented heartbreak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) broadened its view and built a team for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ODI World Cup 2027.

Days after the Champions Trophy concluded, Pakistan embarked on a white-ball tour of New Zealand, consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs. While the T20I side introduced a couple of new faces while staying true to the experienced stars, Pakistan surrendered a 4-1 series defeat.

In the three-match ODI affair, Rizwan and Babar Azam, who were notable absentees in the T20I Leg, returned in the 50-over format. Despite their return, Pakistan's fate stuck to defeat as the Kiwis whitewashed the Men in Green by orchestrating a 3-0 triumph.