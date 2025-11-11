Babar Azam's disappointing run of form continued as the Pakistan cricket team batter was dismissed by a stunning delivery from Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday. During the 1st ODI match in Rawalpindi, Babar was completely outfoxed by Hasaranga in the 24th over of the Pakistan innings. The delivery landed outside the off-stump but spun a lot to beat Babar's defence and crash into the stumps. Babar could manage to score just 29 off 51 deliveries and he was left confused by the amount of spin that Hasaranga was able to generate with that delivery. Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasurya also could not hide his excitement and his reaction has gone viral on social media.

Hasaranga to Babar Azam: This is not PSL kid #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/zXXREBzra7 — Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalt91) November 11, 2025

"Another wrong one. That has been his wicket-taking delivery. Look at the gap between the bat and the pad of Babar. Decieved and bowled him. Massive scalp," said commentator Roshan Abeysinghe.

It has now been 83 innings since Babar last scored a century. The Pakistan batter's last three-digit score came during the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal.

He equalled Virat Kohli's tally of most innings without a century in international cricket. When it comes to Asian batters, Jayasuryiya tops the list with 88 innings.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan.

Naseem Shah was included in the playing XI for Pakistan in place of Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier, unknown assailants fired at the gate of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's ancestral home in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the bowler decided to stay with the team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka as nobody was harmed in the incident.

A source close to Naseem confirmed the incident which is being investigated. The match against Sri Lanka is being held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

"Naseem and most of his family members now reside in Islamabad but he has close relatives in Lower Dir who stay at the ancestral home," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)