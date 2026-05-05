Despite guiding Peshawar Zalmi to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 title on Sunday, skipper Babar Azam is making headlines for a hilarious reason. Facing Hyderabad Kingsmen in the summit clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar delivered a dominant performance to clinch the coveted trophy. Opting to bowl first, Peshawar bowled Hyderabad out for 129, with Aaron Hardie taking four wickets. Later, they chased down the target in just 15.2 overs with five wickets in hand, thanks to Hardie's unbeaten 56 and Abdul Samad's 48.

After the win, the entire Peshawar Zalmi team celebrated wholeheartedly in the stadium. When Babar went up on stage to collect the trophy, he decided to recreate former India skipper Rohit Sharma's iconic slow-walk pose.

As soon as Babar was called on stage, he imitated Rohit's walk, but his exaggerated movement caught everyone's attention, sparking a meme fest on social media.

Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma's ICC Men's T20 World Cup celebration but turned a legendary moment into a meme pic.twitter.com/xrxjxsRI55 — Ankur (@flick_class) May 4, 2026The slow-walk celebration was originally popularized by football star Lionel Messi after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph. Rohit Sharma later adopted the same style following India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

After defeating Hyderabad in the final, Babar praised his teammates for their collective effort and also thanked the management for their support.

"This is quite an achievement for me, and I think for Peshawar Zalmi and all the fans too. I think throughout the tournament, as a team, we performed very well in all three departments, and we tried to enjoy cricket. Every player executed the plan given to them in all three departments: batting, bowling, and fielding. Our plan was to take it match by match, and we would go into the final and by the grace of god we won tonight. (on the planning) Look, the management always, whenever we had match-to-match discussions, we tried to extract good things and bad things from them and talk about them," said Babar during the post-match presentation.

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