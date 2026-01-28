Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya will miss Delhi's final Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Mumbai, starting at the BKC Ground on Thursday, after being named in the India A side for two warm-up matches of the Men's T20 World Cup. India A are scheduled to face the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2 before taking on Namibia at the BCCI CoE Ground in Bengaluru on February 6 as part of the build-up to the Men's T20 World Cup happening in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Ashok Sharma, DDCA Secretary, told IANS that Ayush Doseja, the leading run-getter in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, will lead Delhi in the seventh round of the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai. While table-toppers Mumbai have already qualified for the knockouts, a depleted Delhi are at sixth place and aim to sign off from the domestic season on a high.

"Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya will not be playing in tomorrow's Ranji Trophy clash, as they have been named in the India A squad slated to play Men's T20 World Cup warm-up games against USA and Namibia in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively.

"Ayush Doseja will captain Delhi in their Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, as he's the highest run-getter in the tournament so far," said Sharma to IANS on Wednesday.

Badoni has previously featured in both four-day and List-A games for India A and will return to the India A setup alongside Arya, who has so far represented the side only in white-ball formats.

Earlier this month, Badoni received a maiden call-up to the Indian team when he replaced an injured Washington Sundar in the three-game ODI series against New Zealand. But Badoni, who trains at the iconic Sonnet Club in New Delhi, didn't get to play a game in the series, which India lost 2-1.

Delhi squad for Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai: Ayush Doseja (captain), Sanat Sangwan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Sumit Mathur, Pranav Rajvanshi, Siddhant Sharma, Dhruv Kaushik, Rahul Dagar, Anuj Rawat, Divij Mehra, Aryan Rana, Money Grewal, Rohan Rana, and Rahul Chaudhary

